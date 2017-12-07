A Kamloops RCMP officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm following an incident that occurred Aug. 25, 2017, while the officer was on duty.

Const. Joedy Todd Henderson is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm.

"We can confirm that Const. Henderson is currently on administrative leave and that his duty status is subject to continuous assessment," said B.C. RCMP Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau in an email to CBC.

Henderson will appear in Kamloops Provincial Court on Jan. 11, 2018.