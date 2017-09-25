Kamloops RCMP are looking for video footage that could help with the investigation into the shooting death of 34-year-old Konaam Shirzad.

Police want to speak with anyone who might have video surveillance or dashcamera video footage that covers any part of Summit Drive during the period of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. last Thursday.

Police say Shirzad was shot and killed during that timeframe. A 28-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident.

Shirzad was one of the founders of the notorious Red Scorpions gang.

Michel Grondin, a watch commander with the Kamloops RCMP, said that all footage is considered relevant.

"Anything may seem insignificant by itself, but when it's all collected with other information, [it] may become important for the investigation," he said.

Anyone with information or videos is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8277.