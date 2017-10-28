One man has been arrested after a 16-hour police incident that put a trailer park in lockdown in Kamloops, B.C.

RCMP first responded to reports of a man with a gun at G&M Mobile Home Park on Friday morning. A "high-risk" police operation ensued and trailer park residents were asked to stay inside and lock their doors.

A statement said the suspect was arrested at the park around 4 a.m. — nearly 16 hours later. Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said it was a "peaceful conclusion."

The trailer park is still closed to the public as RCMP investigate the incident.

Highway 5, which was shut down in both directions at Mt. Paul Way and Valleyview exchange during the standoff, has reopened. Shuswap Road East from the highway intersection is clear again as well.