A Kamloops, B.C., man is in hospital after being shot multiple times early Friday morning.

RCMP responded to a 911 call from a neighbour, saying shots had been fired in the 5000 block of Dallas Drive in east Kamloops at 1:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times below the waist, police said. Officers gave the man first aid until ambulance services arrived and took the man to hospital.

He is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

Police believe this was a targeted attack.

The investigation is ongoing. Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the victim is cooperating with the investigation.