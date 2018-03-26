Skip to Main Content
Kamloops dad starts petition after son poked by used needle

Notifications

Kamloops dad starts petition after son poked by used needle

Kamloops father Jeff Arlitt started a petition to improve needle safety after his 12-year-old son was poked by a needle.

12-year-old Landon Arlitt was pricked by a used needle during his spring break

Jenifer Norwell · CBC News ·
Ashley Pritchard and her son found needles in Polson Park. (Ashley Pritchard/Facebook)

Kamloops father Jeff Arlitt was horrified last week when his fiance called him to say his 12-year-old son Landon had been pricked by a used needle.

That's prompted him to start a petition to improve needle safety by having conventional syringes replaced with VanishPoint syringes, which have needles that retract after being used.

Arlitt works as an outreach supervisor with New Life Community, an organization that provides services for people who are homeless or need additional supports.

"Obviously working in this field, I've dealt with many overdoses and I just see the problem out there with the needles," he said.

He noticed the needles in the naloxone kits retract after use and he thought this might be a solution to the safety risk posed by needles that are carelessly discarded.

"When you're walking in the parks, you just always have that fear of accidentally getting poked," he said.

"I would have never thought this would have happened this close to me, with my son."

Jeff Arlitt has started circulating a petition after his son, Landon was pricked by a used needle. (Samantha Stein)

During spring break, the pre-teen had been playing with his siblings underneath a bridge near Collingwood Drive in the Kamloops neighbourhood of Westsyde.

There they found numerous needles lying on the ground.

When Landon saw the bag, he thought he hould bring it home and tell his parents.

"We grabbed the bag, tied it tight and we walked back and as I was walking back, I got pricked in the leg," Landon said.

"I was worried," he said.

"I thought we would have to go to the hospital."

That's exactly what happened.

Landon got a tetanus shot and had blood tests done. He will be monitored for the next two months to make sure he didn't contract anything from the needle.

It`s something Arlitt hopes he can prevent other families from experiencing.

Petition gets positive response

'If the government and Interior Health ... can agree with handing out needles for harm reduction, then they should be making it safer."

Arlitt has been gathering signatures in person and his online petition has nearly 300 signatures.

"Not one person disagrees with it."

He says he's spoken with the mayor of Kamloops and plans on taking the idea to city council to get their support.

"I personally am not going to stop until it does happen."

Currently, organizations like ASK Wellness that distribute needles are also handing out personal disposal units so drug users can safely dispose of needles.

Personal disposal kits for syringes are currently being handed out to prevent people from leaving used needles in public spaces. (Karly Bradley)

For more Kamloops stories, check out the CBC Kamloops Facebook page.

About the Author

Jenifer Norwell

Digital Associate Producer

Jenifer Norwell has been working with CBC since 2008. She's worked in Prince George, Vancouver, Sudbury and now makes her home in her hometown of Kamloops. She works with CBC Kamloops and with Daybreak Kamloops. jenifer.norwell@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    External Links

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us