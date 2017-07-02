A 25-year-old Kamloops man is missing and presumed drowned after falling into the South Thompson River, police say.

In a release, RCMP say the man was attempting to get out of the water at a dock around 5:30 p.m. when he fell into the river and went under.

Both friends and police searched for the man, but he has yet to be found.

RCMP say they will be activating their underwater recovery team Sunday.

Police urged people to be cautious around the fast-moving water.

"Kamloops RCMP would like to remind the public that the currents in the river remain very high for this time of year due to the high water levels we have experienced," the release reads.