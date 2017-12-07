A 15-year-old girl was grabbed by an unknown man in Kamloops, B.C., on Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m.

She was walking by South Kamloops Secondary School when the man grabbed her arm. She was able to pull away and ran from 9th Avenue to Columbia Avenue, where she was meeting her father.

Both the girl's father and police looked for the man, but were unsuccessful.

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect. He is described as caucasian, approximately 50 years old and clean-shaven. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black toque, black hoodie and baggy brown pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.