The downtown branch of the Kamloops Library will be temporarily shut down as of March 1.

The closure will allow for the first major renovation of the building in two decades. The board of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has allocated $350,000 for the updates.

"It will be a construction zone during that period," said chief librarian Judy Moore.

As part of the changes, the library will be adding a coffee shop, public meeting rooms, and a room for children's programming. It will also be updating the plumbing, electrical, soundproofing and furniture in the space.

"We will be creating a much better functional floor space and really in touch with what we feel will best support our library patrons," said Moore.

'Short-term loss'

She says the shutdown will be tough for some people who rely on the downtown library, but she hopes people will understand the need for the renovations.

"It will be a loss but a very short-term one for the downtown."

Moore expects that the north shore branch of the library will pick up the demand cause by the temporary closure.

Chief librarian Judy Moore says the renovations will create a much nicer library experience. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

These renovations are being welcomed by other members of the downtown community. Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association head Carl Desantis says the updates will be good for the area in the longer term.

'It's an exciting time for them...it's an important move and a key part of the revitalization of the downtown," said Desantis.

He says he's not concerned the closure will stop people from coming downtown.

"I would hope that they would recognize that this is just — call it a short-term sacrifice for long-term gain strategy. Six week in the scheme of things, that's really not a lot of time."

The closure will run from March 1 until April 9.