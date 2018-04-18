Kamloops homeless urged to set overnight tents up by river

Homeless residents in Kamloops are now allowed to set up tents along the river — but just for the night.

The City has amended local bylaws, permitting temporary overnight shelters in public lands along the Thompson and North Thompson rivers.

City staff has developed a list of 13 public spaces where tents are permitted on a nightly basis as the city's swelling homeless population continues to fill up local shelters.

"There's been some legal changes," said Byron McCorkell, director of community and protective services for the city.

"The right for people to seek shelter is now firmly established, so from the point of view of the city, we needed to then define where," he added.

McCorkell says the riverbanks have long been areas of refuge for the homeless community. The city formalized the bylaw amendment on Tuesday.

The Thompson River and North Thompson River banks have been popular spots for homeless residents to set up tents, according to the city. (Sean Mahar)

"People need to be able to shelter themselves, and if there's not enough shelter spaces provided in a community, then this sort of overnight shelter opportunity needs to be presented," he said.

Camping not allowed

Temporary overnight shelters are limited to 10 square metres in size and are only allowed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. during the spring and summer.

"It's not camping," said McCorkell. "This is overnight shelters, so if you can't find a place somewhere else, we will allow this to happen in these areas."

The amendment comes just two weeks after the city's temporary winter shelter at the former Stuart Wood Elementary School closed for the season.

The bylaw amendment also includes a list of where tents are not allowed to be pitched for the night. Parks, playground and picnic areas will remain prohibited.

With files from CBC's Daybreak Kamloops