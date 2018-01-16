Two people are injured after a home invasion in Kamloops, B.C., in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 16, police were called to a home in the Dallas neighbourhood of Kamloops. Police say multiple neighbours called to report that a group of people were yelling and kicking in the door.

When police arrived they found two victims inside, one man and one woman, both with minor injuries. The suspects had left the area and police were not able to find them.

The victims are not cooperating with the police investigation. Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police have no information about the suspects and are asking anyone with details about the incident to call RCMP.

During the investigation, police said they found evidence of criminal activity in the home and have requested a search warrant for the property.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Shelkie said from her experience, home invasions are rare in Kamloops.