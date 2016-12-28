Freezing fog is causing a raft of cancellations at the airport in Kamloops, B.C.

Poor visibility due to the weather caused two flights to be cancelled on the morning of Dec. 28 and more to be delayed and cancelled in the afternoon.

Although a couple of flights left early Wednesday morning, a fog rolled in shortly after that, grounding flights.

"The air carriers are trying their darndest to give themselves as much leeway before they actually have to cancel," said Kamloops Airport managing director Fred Legace.

Legace said planes need to have a visibility of about 800 metres in order to take off and conditions at the airport have not allowed that to happen safely for most of the day.

A number of flights have been delayed or cancelled as of 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 28. (Kamloops Airport)

Fog to dissipate soon

Legace says the freezing fog has been hovering just over the airport and doesn't seem to be moving.

"Just at the edge of the airport, you'll find fairly good visibility so we're hoping that will change here relatively quickly," he said.

According to Environment Canada, the fog is predicted to burn off later in the day, but it could still cause problems for some travellers trying to get in and out of Kamloops.

"There's a lot of angst," said Legace.

"We're Canadians and we're travelling in the middle of winter. For most people, they bring along a healthy dose of patience to go along with that."

He says travellers may have to spend an additional night in Kamloops if the fog does not burn off.

The Kamloops airport sees some of the highest volume of travellers in the week between Christmas and New Year's. Legace says between 4,500 and 5,000 people fly out of the airport during this week.

Passengers wondering about their flights are asked to check in with their airline or visit the Kamloops Airport website.