Passengers flying out of Kamloops will soon be able to fly direct to Canada's largest city.

Starting in the spring of 2018, Air Canada Rouge will be offering two non-stop flights a day from Kamloops to Toronto. The initial schedule has the two daily flights running three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

"It's an opportunity for us to roll out our welcome mat and showcase Kamloops as an exciting destination," said Heather McCarley, managing director of Kamloops Airport.

"It opens up our region to travellers who are coming from all corners of Canada and around the world."

You seriously just made my day! One plane to get to my hometown — @Kamloopsmama77

McCarley says getting the flights has taken months of planning for the airport and for Tourism Kamloops and Tourism Sun Peaks.

"We're already getting a fair number of visitors from Ontario so this represents an opportunity to make it a more convenient way to get here," said Sun Peak Tourism president and CEO Arlene Schieven.

Both Kamloops and Sun Peaks tourism associations see these flights as a chance to grow the number of visitors coming from not only Ontario, but around the world.

This trial of flights will run from June 2018 through October 2018.