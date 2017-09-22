One man is dead and another in hospital after a shooting in Kamloops on Thursday night.

Mounties believe the shooting outside a home on Hudson's Bay Trail was targeted, according to a police press release. Two suspects fled the scene and have yet to be arrested.

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired at about 7:20 p.m., and when officers arrived, one of the targets was already dead. The other is expected to survive his injuries. Both victims are known to police.

About 10 minutes after the shooting, a burning vehicle was reported on Oden Court in Sahali, but investigators haven't determined if the two incidents are related.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the suspects is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828- 3000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8277.