A bomb was found Tuesday evening at a Kamloops, B.C., residence that was the site of a home invasion earlier that day.

During Tuesday's investigation of the Dallas neighbourhood home, following a home invasion and assault, police found evidence of further criminal activity and requested a search warrant. That night, Kamloops RCMP carried out the warrant and found a homemade bomb.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit from the Lower Mainland was called to attend and neutralize the device.

"The explosive device was in the home, we believe, before the home invasion," said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

Neighbours were notified that a team was working to disable a bomb, but were told they did not have to leave the area.

Shelkie said the bomb was not what police expected to find when they requested the warrant. She said more information will be released later this week regarding the reasons for the search.