Kamloops RCMP are investigating an explosion that occurred near Monte Creek, just east of Kamloops, on Dec. 13.

At 7:05 a.m. PT, an improvised explosive device was detonated in a rural area on the shoulder of Dallas Drive near Monte Creek. A nearby resident heard the blast and saw the smoke and fire and called police, RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP said there is evidence of a vehicle being in the area at the time of the explosion.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said no homes were in the direct vicinity of the explosion. Nothing was damaged in the blast and no one was injured.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on the explosion or the explosive device is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.