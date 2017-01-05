RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., have named the 42-year-old man who was found dead after an apparent street fight on Dec. 30, 2016.

Sean Dunn was found unconscious by police after officers were called to the scene of a fight on the north shore of Kamloops.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but Dunn died of his injuries before he could be taken to hospital.

Wood Street in Kamloops was behind police tape as officers investigated the death of 42-year-old man. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

Police still investigating

The serious crimes unit is still investigating the case.

According to the most recent release from the RCMP, the murder seems to have happened after an argument between two individuals who may have met at a local pub.

Police do not believe there is any risk to the public in this case, and all parties involved are being interviewed by investigators.