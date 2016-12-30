The Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating after the death of a man in an apparent street fight on the north shore of the city.

Police say they responded to a complaint of a fight just before 3 a.m. PT on Dec. 30 near Tranquille Road and MacKenzie Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 42-year-old man unconscious on the ground.

A 42-year-old man was found unconscious after a fight. He passed away of his injuries on scene. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

Man died on scene

Paramedics were called in to provide medical treatment, but the man died of his injuries before they were able to rush him to hospital.

In a media release from Sgt. Karen Delorey, police say there were several witnesses to this event and those people are asked to come forward and speak with the Kamloops RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers or Kamloops police.