A cyclist is in hospital in Vancouver after being hit by a semi truck in Kamloops, B.C. on Monday night.

"According to witnesses and the driver of the semi-tractor trailer that hit the cyclist, the tractor trailer was travelling eastbound through a green light at Vicars Road," Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a release. "The cyclist crossed on a red light across the westbound lanes and into the eastbound lane where he was struck."

The accident happened at about 6:30 p.m.

RCMP say the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was thrown from his bicycle and sustained serious injuries. He was initially taken to Royal Inland Hospital and was later flown to a Vancouver hospital for treatment.

According to RCMP, speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident. Cpl. Shelkie said RCMP are still investigating the incident.