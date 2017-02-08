A Kamloops couple is in critical condition in hospital in Vancouver after being struck by a car on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday.

Chilliwack RCMP Sgt. Mario Cloutier confirmed that Anna and Matt Grandia and their two children were driving to Vancouver from Kamloops, when they pulled over to assist another motorist in need, five kilometres west of Hope.

"It does not surprise me in the least that they pulled over to help someone else. That's just the kind of people they are," said close family friend Carole Hudson Outerbridge.

Police say the Grandias were helping the other motorist pull debris from the scene of the accident, when another car travelling along the highway lost control and hit the couple.

The children in the Grandia's vehicle were unharmed.

At a news conference, family friend and pastor Dave Fields told media, 'I’m so proud of Matt and Anna for being incredible citizens and embodying what a life of loving your neighbour looks like.' (Courtney Dickson/CBC)

"According to police, they did everything perfectly, including pulling their truck ahead of the accident and to the side of the highway." said the Grandia family's pastor and close personal friend, Dave Fields.

Anna's sister, Laura Coriale, says the couple remains in the ICU in Vancouver in critical condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family while the couple is in hospital. More than $30,000 has been raised.

"It's just been incredible, and we're just so blessed to be part of this community of Kamloops," said family friend Pastor Dave Fields.