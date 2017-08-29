A half-tonne bull has broken free and is on the loose in Kamloops, B.C.

The tan and horned bovine made his great escape last week from the B.C. Livestock Yard and RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating the creature.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie said the half-tonne (1400 pound) bull broke free when he was being transported and unloaded into the livestock yard.

"When they were unloading him at the livestock yard, he broke through a fence — numerous fences, actually," she said.

Shelkie says the bull is dangerous because of his ability to smash fences and because "he's a 1,400 pound bull. With horns."

He was last spotted on the weekend relatively close to the livestock yard, which is located in between farmland and industrial land on the Trans-Canada Highway.

"In a week's time, he hasn't wandered too far," she said. "But it has been three or four days [since he was last seen] and they can travel a great distance."

She said members of the public should not approach the bull, but call Kamloops City RCMP or the B.C. Livestock Yard immediately if they spot him.

A bull on the loose is a rare occurrence, but RCMP are prepared to corral the animal into a transport vehicle and will call in help from the livestock yard or the B.C. Conservation Office if necessary.

And while she doesn't have a picture of the bull, Shelkie says he should be pretty obvious to spot.

"Any bull that somebody sees loose would probably be our bull. And if it's not our bull, we would still want to know there's a loose bull around."