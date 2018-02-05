The City of Kamloops has launched a Citizen Budget simulator to let residents see how it's spending their money.

The tool lets residents type in their home's assessed value and see what portion of their tax dollars goes to each department. The owner of a home assessed at $450,000, for instance, pays $541 a year for policing, $145 on transit and $240 on recreation and culture annually.

Residents can then adjust those numbers to see what happens to their taxes if they increase or decrease spending on different services areas.

'It's a little bit more of a balancing act," said the budget and reporting manager, Dave Hallinan.

"You can play up and down. You can say, 'You know, I want to spend more money here and less money there.' And you can see the cause and effect."

Hallinan says around 300 people have logged into the sites since it was opened up last week. About a quarter of those people submitted their budget proposals to the city.

The online tool also includes questions about proposed city spending such as an outdoor skating rink in Riverside Park and improvements at the Westsyde Pool.

Hallinin says it's an easy way for people to engage in the budget process.

Public input will be presented to city council on Feb. 20, 2018.

After that, council will make decisions about the city's five-year financial plan.

Kamloops is one of more than a dozen communities in B.C. using the online budget simulator, including Victoria. In the Lower Mainland, Delta and Langley Township have offered the program. The provincial government also used it ahead of the 2013-14 budget.

For more stories about Kamloops, check out the CBC Kamloops Facebook