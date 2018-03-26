Want to buy a library? Kamloops Bookmobile to be sold at auction

After 17 years on the road and more than 400,000 kilometres, the Kamloops library is getting ready to retire its Bookmobile.

But it won't be heading out to pasture just yet.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is going to auction off the vehicle.

People can submit a sealed bid on the 35-foot, front-engine diesel bus. Bids must be at least $7,500.

Staff are getting excited about what could happen to the vehicle after it leaves the library system.

"'Somebody could convert it into a tiny house, or an RV or whatever they wanted to do with it," said head of outreach services at the library, Jenny Abramsic.

The bookmobile will be replaced with a larger mobile library complete with digital screens, mobile checkouts, Wi-Fi and tablets.

"It's really more of a techmobile," said Abramsic.

"We're trying to bring it into the 21st century."

In 2016, the TNRD approved funding for a new mobile library and the new vehicle will be arriving in the next few months.

Features of the old Bookmobile include a recently rebuilt transmission and generator.

Though it's in running condition, potential buyers should know the engine needs some repair work.

Bidding closes at 4 p.m. on April 17.

For more Kamloops stories, check out the CBC Kamloops Facebook page.