Police found two bombs, drugs and several guns in a Kamloops, B.C., residence that was the scene of a home invasion earlier this week.

RCMP officers entered the Badger Drive home Tuesday in response to neighbours reporting a group of people yelling and kicking down the door at the home.

Upon entering, police saw evidence of criminal activity in the home — several guns were out in the open — and requested a search warrant.

When RCMP returned later that day to carry out the warrant, they found two homemade bombs.

Neighbours were notified of the situation, but were told they did not have to leave the area. The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit from the Lower Mainland was called to dispose of the bombs.

RCMP also found drugs and several guns.

A 20-year-old woman from Kamloops, who lives at the home and was previously known to police, was arrested and released with a future court date. RCMP are recommending charges of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police are still searching for the suspects involved in the home invasion.

The investigation is ongoing.