Kamloops' Elwood Delaney lost his 80-year-old grandmother, Dorothy Sewell, in Monday's van attack in Toronto.

"She was the foundation for all things sports here in our family, that's for sure," said Elwood over the phone to CBC news.

"She loved her Maple Leafs. She loved her Blue Jays. I don't think she ever missed a Blue Jays game," he said.

Delaney believes his grandmother was was walking to the bank on Yonge St. from Ellerslie Avenue when she was killed.

Alek Minassian, 25, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder for allegedly plowing into pedestrians along a strip of one of Toronto's busiest streets on Monday.

The attack left 10 people dead and numerous others injured.

Even though, she lived in Toronto and Delaney's parents divorced when he was 19 months old, the two were very close.

"Best grandma you could ask for," he said.

"I would always get a birthday card or she would call on Christmas. She came all across the country for the wedding and met the kids when they were born."

And he said, the two never missed the chance to talk sports.

"Me being born and raised in Calgary, I'm a Flames fan and she's a Toronto fan, so we had some good chirps back and forth with each other.

If there was an important game on, she would call me, even with the three-hour difference in Toronto time, and she would still call me and say, 'Did you see that goal?'"

She worked at Sears for her entire career, he said, and spent the last few years volunteering three days a week, helping other seniors.

Since learning of the news this morning through his father, Delaney said he has been feeling a mix of "pure anger and then sadness."

"It wasn't an accident. It would be easier if it was an accident, but to go this way, being across the country I can only hear about it and read about it, nothing I can do being in B.C.," he said.