B.C.'s children's minister says a group in Kamloops will take over responsibility for Métis children and family services in the area.

Katrine Conroy says the government is transferring child-protection authority to Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services because Indigenous and Métis communities know best how to take care of their children.

She says the move is a step toward reconciliation.

Lii Michif Otipemisiwak executive director Colleen Lucier says the change will improve outcomes for Métis children, youth and families in the region.