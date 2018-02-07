Live in Kamloops? Want to be a firefighter? Now might be your chance.

Kamloops Fire Rescue needs to add 50 per cent more auxiliary firefighters to their current roster of 30 members.

The department is calling for "fit, motivated and engaged" people to work out of three stations: Heffley Creek, Barnhartvale and Westsyde.

"We want people that have a sense of community spirit," assistant fire chief Steve Robinson told CBC's Doug Herbert.

They're looking for Canadian citizens between the ages of 19 and 59 who have a high school diploma and a valid B.C. driver's licence.

Part of being an auxiliary firefighter means living close to one of the stations so the team can respond to calls quickly.

"It's difficult to predict, but there's definitely a need," he said.

Interested in becoming an auxiliary firefighter? KFR is recuiting for Stations 4, 5, and 6 serving Westsyde, Rayleigh, Heffley Creek, Dallas, and Barnhartvale. Learn more: https://t.co/eUcidOxTz7 pic.twitter.com/HRqXGqycvR — @cityofkamloops

Robinson said auxiliary firefighters often attend community calls, such as brush fires and car crashes.

"They provide a role in our community to help supplement our firefighting force," he said.

"If you want to do something that's rewarding and fulfilling and challenging, come on out."

With files from Daybreak Kamloops​

