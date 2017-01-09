The Kamloops Art Gallery is welcoming 2017 by hosting a racy new exhibition that uses nudity to highlight how humans differ from animals.

Interim curator Adrienne Fast says Becoming Animal, Becoming Landscape will feature "a lot of body parts."

"There is a certain amount of possibly aggressive nudity," she said.

Becoming Animal, Becoming Landscape features pieces like Genetic Problem Prototype: Torso #2 by Claude Breeze. (Collection of the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery/Kamloops Art Gallery)

"They'll see some challenging images in the gallery space," Fast said.

Fast to bring new perspective

Fast's desire to connect with the community through visual arts made her an ideal candidate for this position, said Margaret Chrumka KAG executive director.

"It's always nice to bring someone with new eyes," said Chrumka.

Since December, Fast has been the interim art curator for the Kamloops Art Gallery, filling in for veteran curator Charo Neville, who is on maternity leave.

"The opportunity to curate my own exhibitions was the draw for me" Fast said.

"Already I can see it opens different doors for me."

Becoming Animal, Becoming Landscape runs at the Kamloops Art Gallery January 14 to March 25.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops

