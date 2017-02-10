Thompson Rivers University professor Michael Mehta says Ministry of Environment's air quality readings are "completely inadequate."

The B.C. Ministry of Environment has two monitoring stations, one located in downtown Kamloops and one in Aberdeen. They measure air quality hourly, daily and annually.

"None of [the sensors] are close to any pollution sources," Mehta said. "We breathe every few seconds, so I think it has to be a bit more dynamic."

Ralph Adams, air quality meteorologist with the B.C. Ministry of Environment, says the ministry is confident in its air quality measurements.

"Given the monitoring we have available, the large amount of historical data that was specifically measured to look at this kind of temporal variation, the fact that we have staff on site 24 hours a day in Kamloops, we're absolutely confident the monitoring system we have is giving us robust estimates of both short-term and long-term variability in [particulate matter levels]."

Mehta, who teaches geography and environmental science, is using PurpleAir to gather more information about air quality in Kamloops.

PurpleAir monitors air quality through sensors that use laser beams to reflect particles in the air.

Kamloops now has 15 of these PurpleAir sensors all throughout the city. Michael Mehta expects that number to double in coming weeks. (PurpleAir.org)

The air quality is recalculated every 20 seconds.

Adams says readings that close together have to be interpreted carefully, because the numbers can jump around so much.

There are 15 PurpleAir monitors in various locations around Kamloops, but Mehta expects that number to double over the next month.

Monitors have also been set up in Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna and Prince George.

Though Adams is critical of what Mehta had to say about the ministry's air quality measurements, he says that readings from the PurpleAir monitors are of value.

"The ministry is of the opinion that the use of large numbers of low resolution and low accuracy instruments is going to be extremely useful in the future," he said.

"We have a number of these instruments and we are testing them to find out how they operate under Canadian conditions."

Adams says the PurpleAir sensors are repurposed smoke detectors manufactured in China, and they aren't meant for use in temperatures below 0 C.

Kamloops resident Cheryl Kabloona has one of the Purple Air monitors at her home in lower Aberdeen, one kilometre from the Trans-Canada Highway. She got involved in the project because she was curious about how the highway traffic affected the air in her neighbourhood.

"I have a lung disease, so of course it's important to me that I breathe pretty clean air," she said.

So far, Mehta says the various monitors have shown that air out near Ord Road is the dirtiest. Downtown and sensors out near Domtar have also shown high levels of pollution.

Aberdeen sensors are showing the cleanest air in Kamloops.

With files from Doug Herbert and Daybreak Kamloops.