Gimme a break! Kamloops student pushes for return of longer spring holiday

For many students in the Kamloops area, spring break felt like a mere spring pause.

Kids in School District 73 had only a week off this year while students in many other districts in B.C. had two weeks, plus Easter holidays.

Sahali Secondary student Cailin Dueck says a week isn't enough.

"There's a lot of learning that can be done outside of the classroom and I feel like being able to have that opportunity to go outside and be active and try out new experiences," Dueck told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

The Grade 11 student says the two-week spring break gives students the chance to travel, spend time with family or even just hang out with friends.

She spent a semester at another district recently and was hoping to use the longer break to reconnect with them this year.

To change spring breaks in future years, she has started an online petition she hopes to deliver to the school board.

Change to 1 week was controversial

Kamloops had a two-week spring break for a few years but the board reverted back to one week for the 2017/18 school year.

The decision came despite an online survey which suggested teachers and parents preferred a longer break. Some parents did prefer the one-week break, though, citing child-care concerns.

Dueck says that's a legitimate issue, but believes kids older than early elementary age should be able to take care of themselves, especially if they've taken a course like the YMCA's Home Alone program.

"When you're looking for a democratic point of majority, there's a very small population of the school that actually needs child care," she said.

Dueck's petition has 1,000 signatures out of its 1,500 signature goal.

A school board spokesperson told CBC there would be no district comment until the petition was delivered.

Last year, board chair Meghan Wade said there wasn't a lot of evidence the longer break was an "educationally sound decision."

Listen to the full interview below:

With files from CBC Radio One's Daybreak Kamloops