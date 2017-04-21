An evacuation order is still in effect for 6 families after a mudslide forced them from their homes in southeastern B.C, on Monday.

An information officer with the Regional District of Central Kootenay says it's still uncertain when residents can return because of ongoing instability on a hillside in the Kootenay Lake community of Kaslo.

"Its an ancient dormant landslide feature. Landslides occurred there hundreds of thousands of years ago and the heavy rainfall and melting snow pack all contributed to the slide" said Bronwen Bird.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay downgraded a state of emergency and evacuation order late Tuesday affecting nearly four dozen homes in the area, about 700 kilometres east of Vancouver. Those homes are still on alert. Residents may be asked to leave on short notice.

Debris close to homes

The RDCK posted an image on its facebook page showing a 100 metre-long, 75 metre-wide slide with the edge of the debris stopping just 300 metres above the nearest homes.

Geotechnical Engineers and emergency crews are onsite Friday continuing their assessment of the slide area.

A public meeting is scheduled in Kaslo on Monday April 24th at 6 p.m. PT to update residents on the landslide. The meeting will be held at the Kaslo Royal Canadian Legion Hall, located at 403 5th St. in Kaslo.







