Fire officials say at least one home and one shed were damaged by a wildfire that broke out in the community of Kaleden in British Columbia's South Okanagan yesterday.

Dozens of firefighters spent the night fighting the aggressive fire in the extremely dry conditions and managed to save at least six other homes from the flames, according to Kaleden Fire Chief Denis Gaudry.

"The guys were in thick smoke, pushing the envelope where we should be. The crews, and by that I mean everybody worked together as a team and got the job done."

The wildfire burned through several yards in the community. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

At least 18 homes were evacuated and 165 were put under an evacuation alert after the six-hectare fire broke out on the shores of Skaha Lake 10 kilometres south of Penticton Tuesday.

One firefighter got overheated while fighting a structure fire and had to be taken to hospital for cooling and rehydration, he said. The firefighter returned to work after recovering, said Gaudry.

The wildfire broke out near Kaleden on Tuesday. (Larry Maguire)

By Wednesday morning the fire was largely under control, but firefighters were still working to ensure all the hot spots had been extinguished so it did not flare up again.

"We are going to wait until the heated part of the day, to see what sort of hidden fires there are, and do an analysis of that," said Gaudry.

As of 9 a.m. PT, it remained too early to say if the evacuation order would be lifted today, said the the fire chief.

"I know people will be anxious, but they just got to leave us time to do our job."

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze, but Gaudry noted there was no lightning in the area when the fire broke out.

