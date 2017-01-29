Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Vancouver Sunday for the second time since approving the Kinder Morgan Canada Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Trudeau participated in Lunar New Year celebrations, including a parade in the city's historic Chinatown.

His arrival came after a string of town hall meetings in communities across the country that notably have not included British Columbia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau performs the eye-dotting on a lion dance costume before the Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau last visited the province in December following the approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that will triple the capacity of an existing pipeline that runs from near Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

It will increase tanker traffic seven-fold within the densely populated Burrard Inlet.

Trudeau downplayed questions about lengthy protests related the project when meeting with local media last month.

He said some people will disagree with the decision to approve the project and expressing that disagreement is part of the democratic process.

Many on social media also called on Trudeau to do more to counteract a recent executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump that bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from travelling there.

The order imposes a 120-day ban on refugees entering the U.S. and a 90-day ban on all entry to the U.S. from citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Trudeau did not take questions from media and didn't make any announcements at the parade.

