Warning: This story contains some language that is extremely offensive.

A high school teacher in the Okanagan has been suspended for swearing at his students last fall, marking his third suspension for inappropriate behaviour in the last 10 years.

Justin Morgan was teaching Grade 8 social studies at Vernon Secondary School when he became "visibly angry," telling students to "shut up" and "stop bitching" during class in September 2016.

He used language like "shit," "ass," and "prick," and said students who wore hats to school were "dickheads," according to the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

Morgan used the same language in a Grade 12 sociology class, along with "f--k" and "bitch," that month.

A content resolution agreement said the teacher's behaviour made students "uncomfortable ... intimidated and scared."

Morgan was given a letter of discipline and suspended without pay for 10 days on Nov. 15. He also had to take a course on positive learning environments at the Justice Institute of B.C. before being allowed back to work.

Previous misconduct

The branch noted Morgan, who's been a teacher for 23 years, has been disciplined for misconduct twice before.

In May 2009, he was suspended for 10 days without pay after he used inappropriate language with students, allowed students to use that language and used school computers for personal reasons.

Three years earlier, Morgan was suspended without pay for a week after he violated professional boundaries with a Grade 12 student.

The branch did not elaborate on which boundaries had been crossed.

When asked about repeat suspensions, the province's Ministry of Education said it's up to the commissioner or the teacher's employer to decide if harsher disciplinary action is necessary.

"The Ministry does not have the authority to overrule the Commissioner's findings," read a statement. "School districts are in charge of hiring and staffing, and we expect the district has a plan in place to deal with the concerns of students and parents."

CBC News has reached out to School District 22 for comment.