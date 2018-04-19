Have you seen Justin Beaver? Chilliwack, B.C. park seeks beloved stuffed animal

You could say it's a dam shame.

An interpretive tour of the Cheam Lake Wetlands in Chilliwack, B.C., ended in distress when a beloved taxidermied beaver was stolen.

The animal — lovingly nicknamed Justin Beaver by park staff — has been in use on educational tours for almost 10 years and the Fraser Valley Regional District says it is eager to have him back.

"He is a big part of our school program … to teach about wetlands and the creatures that live in them," park technician Gord Gadsden told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

Gadsden says Justin Beaver is a hit with kids who get a laugh out of his name. About 700 to 1,000 people view him every year on park tours.

Gadsden and the district are asking for the public's help finding him and returning him to his duties educating children.

Please return Justin to his home at the FVRD. He is well loved by all the school children who come to our Parks educational programs. <a href="https://t.co/L7wgm6eYid">pic.twitter.com/L7wgm6eYid</a> —@FVRD1

Tour ends in tragedy

Gadsden was the last person to have seen Justin Beaver in the park. He says Justin disappeared during a presentation to some "very energetic" Grade 1 students.

He was talking to the crowd of youngsters when a rumour spread among them that a snake was nearby.

"It turned out to be a snake-shaped stick," Gadsden said.

Gord Gadsden (wearing black jacket) leads an interpretive tour of the Cheam Lake Wetlands. (Fraser Valley Regional District)

In the confusion, Justin was momentarily forgotten about, and the group went on a brief nature hike, leaving the beaver behind.

When Gadsden returned, Justin was gone.

'He, uh, didn't look both ways'

Justin's life as a teaching aid began with his death.

"He, uh, didn't look both ways before crossing the street one day and met his end under the tires of a vehicle," Gadsden said.

"We picked him up, saw he was a beautiful animal and thought he had promise. We thought we would get him stuffed and add him to our interpretive program."

So how can you recognize this very special taxidermied beaver?

"He's a very patient-looking beaver. Not a big one, probably about 20-odd pounds," Gadsden said. "He has lost some claws. He has taken some wear and tear over the years … Gives character to him."

Gadsden says his hope is that a well-meaning person found the beaver alone in the woods, took him home and doesn't know what to do with him.

Anyone with information on Justin Beaver's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fraser Valley Regional District.

Listen to the full story:

An interpretive tour of the Cheam Lake Wetlands in Chilliwack ended in tragedy when a beloved taxidermied beaver was stolen. Park staff want to get him back. 5:40

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast