It was a long morning's wait for Ponytail Joe.

The aging B.C. bird breeder was tired to begin with.

After all, the 69-year-old spent most of the day before on the road, driving 400 kilometres from the Okanagan town of Peachland to Richmond with a full can of gas tucked into the back of his station wagon in case — like the time he made his previous court appearance — snow turned the Coquihalla Highway into a deathtrap.

But here he was Wednesday morning, first-time defendant Joseph Azzopardi — owner of Ponytail Joe's Pet Supplies — ready to face justice in relation to five International and Interprovincial Trade Act counts of importing some small parrots and exotic finches without the proper paperwork in 2015.

To his frustration, justice — or at least the Crown attorney charged with handling Ponytail Joe's file — never showed up.

Instead, he sat, quiet as a Senegal parrot, witnessing first hand the clogged B.C. court system that has prompted concern across legal quarters over unreasonable delay and lack of judicial resources.

'Nobody stopped me'

Azzopardi wore heavy boots and denim shirt, ponytail flecked with grey but still very much part of the equation. In the first courtroom, a string of defendants made appearances to fix dates and consult with counsel on charges ranging from assault to criminal harassment.

A man who once made headlines for stabbing a Pomeranian dog 61 times was on the list for allegedly breaking probation. A number of calls went out in search of Ponytail Joe's Crown counsel.

They look cute, but red-crowned parakeets - or Cyanoramphus novaezelandiae - are no picnic to import into Canada. (Thomas Mattern/Wikimedia Commons)

​The birds in question are Cynanoramphus novazelandaie, known as a red-crowned parakeet and Carduelis cucullata, also known as a red siskin finch. Both are endangered in the wild, but Azzopardi says they're plentiful in captivity.

Azzopardi says he's been bringing in birds from Europe for 25 years without any problem. But because of their status, the parakeets and finches need special permits.

He claims he didn't realize he had made a mistake.

"The papers were all clear because they came through the customs, and from there on nothing happened," he told the CBC outside court. "Nobody stopped me, but I got charged five times."

The birds are still with Azzopardi at the moment. But he says he's worried they'll be seized and either killed or given away if the proceedings go against him.

'It's time for me to enjoy life'

Another federal crown attorney was asked to try to locate his colleague. The day's proceedings dragged on. After the morning break, the judge in the first courtroom assigned Ponytail Joe's case over to another courtroom where the other federal crown was conducting a drug trafficking trial.

Azzopardi shuffled into the other court, which only had two rows of seats. He nodded off at one point as the accused drug trafficker's lawyer questioned the motives of police.

Even the accused drug trafficker looked bored.

A cage full of the finches Ponytail Joe spends his time caring for. He's thinking of getting out of the business. (Ponytail Joe's Pet Supplies)

Ponytail Joe says he was already thinking of getting out of the bird business. A quarter century is a long time.

"I've had enough. I never had a holiday proper," he said. "Live animals have to be looked after every day, it doesn't matter. And you can't get away. I figure it's time for me to enjoy life for a change."

But first, he has to deal with these charges.

'It's all shocking to me'

The trial was done for the morning. The Crown with the file was never found.

The judge called Joseph Azzopardi to the bench. The defendant stood there, hands clasped before him. The judge asked him if he was the Ponytail Joe in the business name. Yes.

He told Azzopardi to consult a lawyer. His next appearance is February 21. The judge stressed that if he gets a lawyer, Ponytail Joe won't have to drive all the way back to appear in person. Five minutes and it was done.

"The first time it took me 12 hours to get here," he said. "It's all shocking to me. It's terrible."

And with that, Ponytail Joe got back in his car, and drove home.