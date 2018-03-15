First Nations in north-central B.C. are mourning Justa Monk, a longtime leader and advocate for Indigenous rights in the province, who died Wednesday at age 75.

"He was a character and was an icon in First Nations leadership in B.C. and Canada," B.C. Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee said in a Facebook post.

Deputy Premier Carole James called Monk a "larger than life personality... passionate about his work for his people."

Tl'azt'en Nation Lost A Great Leader, Father, Uncle, Friend & Most Of All A Great Cheerful Person 😥 R.I.P Uncle Justa Monk. 😢 pic.twitter.com/vs1y6prZpD — @pamfelix77

Monk told his life story in a 1994 biography written with Bridget Moran. In the foreword, Moran recalled Monk saying, "I want to tell the young people today what it was like when I was growing up and I want to tell them that they can make really bad mistakes, which I did, and they can still make amends and help their people."

Born Nov. 20, 1942, Monk was raised in Tachie, B.C., a small settlement near Stuart Lake, roughly 200 kilometres northwest of Prince George.

Residential school survivor

The youngest of nine children, he spoke only Dakelh (Carrier) until age 10 when he attended the Lejac Residential School.

He recalled a priest who "slapped me so hard on the ear that I almost bounced off the wall," when he spoke Dakelh. He said he had "mixed feelings" about the school, where some teachers treated him with kindness but overall, "it was like we were not human beings."

At age 14, Monk ran away and spent the next decade working in the forest industry.

Justa Monk and Bridget Moran at the launch of their book, 'Justa: A First Nations Leader, Dakelhne Butsowhudilhzulh'un' in 1994. (Northern B.C. Archives & Special Collections)

He spent two years in prison after he stabbed and killed one of his brothers while he was blackout drunk, at age 24.

He then moved to Dawson Creek to complete more education before returning to Tachie to work as the maintenance operator for the local band.

He credited elders in his community for telling him he had made mistakes due to alcohol but could still help his people, a job he threw himself into for the remainder of his life.

Advocate and leader

He became band manager and chief for Tachie, and was responsible for bringing electricity, improved roads and clean drinking water to the community, a process he found frustrating.

"Year after year we had to keep repeating that we were losing our band members to sickness, that the little kids had sores around their mouths, stomach upsets, and diarrhea," he wrote.

Though proud of his work, he also saw a downside to the changes.

"The old feeling of community was slipping away from us... the centres of our life [were] no longer in our villages, it had shifted to the hotels and grocery stores in the The Fort and Vanderhoof," he said.

Monk spent his final years in his home community of Tachie, on Stuart Lake. (Samer Muscati)

In the 1980s, Monk moved to Prince George to work for Carrier Sekani Tribal Council, and said his proudest moment was when he was elected chief in 1990.

He dreamed of self-governance for Indigenous people in B.C., and his accomplishments include leading the push to shut down the Indian Affairs branch in Prince George and have the office's budget dispersed directly to area First Nations.

After moving back to Tachie, he remained involved in political life, most recently advising Carrier Sekani on negotiations with the B.C. and federal governments.

He died Wednesday in Tachie, fulfilling a desire set out in the final pages of his biography.

​"I have never wanted to live anywhere but Tachie. It's my hometown, it's where I belong, where I know every tree and rock and trail," he wrote.

"When the time comes... I want to end my days in this village of mine on the shores of Stuart Lake."

