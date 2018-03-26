During the 2018 Juno Awards, the stars of Canadian music focused on celebrating the upsides of life and it all began on the red carpet at Rogers Arena before the show.
Host Michael Bublé set the tone early on Sunday night as he walked on the red carpet with his wife Luisana Lopilato (above).
Bublé announced his wife's third pregnancy during the show. He told the audience it was the second time her pregnancy has been linked to the Junos. Five years ago when he hosted in Regina, she was expecting their first child.
High achievers
Grammy-winning rock band Arcade Fire won album of the year as well as an international achievement award. The group was nominated for two other awards.
The Quebec band, all smiles on the red carpet, spoke about gun control during Saturday's gala and shared optimism during Sunday's award ceremony.
"I just hope that we can all rise above negativity in our lives and just do what we believe in," said frontman Win Butler as he accepted the band's album award for Everything Now.
"Speak your truth and don't be afraid to just do whatever the hell you want."
No stranger to the limelight, B.C.-born Diana Krall won two awards at the Junos this year — the Jack Richardson producer of the year award and vocal jazz album of the year. She also performed at the award show, where she was joined by Bublé for a charming duet of the Nat King Cole classic L-O-V-E.
New artists shine
The carpet also belonged to new artists like Jessie Reyez. The Toronto-born singer-songwriter may have been overwhelmed to win breakthrough artist of the year, but she acted like a true star on the red carpet.
Reyez and Daniel Caesar, who won R&B/soul recording for his album Freudian, each performed separately and then reappeared later to duet on Reyez's Figures.
Girl power
Grimes, Buffy Sainte-Marie and pop artist Lights came together for a picture on the red carpet. Later in the show, Grimes and Sainte-Marie introduced Lights with an impassioned speech for gender equality.
"It's time for change, it's time for women to be recognized for our accomplishments and our value to this industry," Sainte-Marie said.
The Beaches — an all-female Toronto band — took home breakthrough group of the year. Backstage, members said they battled stereotypes when they first started performing.
"People assumed we were fans, but we were headlining. That doesn't happen anymore, which is cool," said guitarist Kylie Miller.
All-star tribute
Gord Downie's brothers Mike and Patrick accepted a posthumous award for the singer, who died last October of brain cancer.
An acoustic tribute to Downie was led by Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green, alongside Barenaked Ladies keyboardist Kevin Hearn, who performed Bobcaygeon as archival clips of the Tragically Hip frontman played behind them. They all hit the red carpet together.
Reunion
The Barenaked Ladies and former lead vocalist Steven Page walked the red carpet separately but were visibly emotional during the show after being recognized onstage for their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
Politicians and athletes
It was Vancouver's first time hosting the awards since 2009 and the city's mayor, Gregor Robertson, let his inner rock star shine during his red carpet walk. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly were also there.
There was no shortage of notable faces as Canadian athletes also graced the runway including Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan and bobsledder Kaillie Humphries.