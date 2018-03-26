During the 2018 Juno Awards, the stars of Canadian music focused on celebrating the upsides of life and it all began on the red carpet at Rogers Arena before the show.

Host Michael Bublé set the tone early on Sunday night as he walked on the red carpet with his wife Luisana Lopilato (above).

Bublé announced his wife's third pregnancy during the show. He told the audience it was the second time her pregnancy has been linked to the Junos. Five years ago when he hosted in Regina, she was expecting their first child.

High achievers

Grammy-winning rock band Arcade Fire won album of the year as well as an international achievement award. The group was nominated for two other awards.

The Quebec band, all smiles on the red carpet, spoke about gun control during Saturday's gala and shared optimism during Sunday's award ceremony.

"I just hope that we can all rise above negativity in our lives and just do what we believe in," said frontman Win Butler as he accepted the band's album award for Everything Now.

"Speak your truth and don't be afraid to just do whatever the hell you want."

Quebec's Arcade Fire won album of the year. They also won the international achievement award. The group was nominated for group of the year, and alternative album of the year for Everything Now. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

No stranger to the limelight, B.C.-born Diana Krall won two awards at the Junos this year — the Jack Richardson producer of the year award and vocal jazz album of the year. She also performed at the award show, where she was joined by Bublé for a charming duet of the Nat King Cole classic L-O-V-E.

B.C.-born Diana Krall strikes a pose before the show. She won the Jack Richardson producer of the year award and vocal jazz album of the year. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

New artists shine

The carpet also belonged to new artists like Jessie Reyez. The Toronto-born singer-songwriter may have been overwhelmed to win breakthrough artist of the year, but she acted like a true star on the red carpet.

Reyez and Daniel Caesar, who won R&B/soul recording for his album Freudian, each performed separately and then reappeared later to duet on Reyez's Figures.

Toronto singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez arrives on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Vancouver. Reyez was up for awards in multiple categories, and won for breakthrough artist. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar of Oshawa, Ont., won R&B/soul recording of the year for the album Freudian. The album's artwork, his producers and his recording engineer also snagged Juno nominations for their work on the independent release. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Girl power

Grimes, Buffy Sainte-Marie and pop artist Lights came together for a picture on the red carpet. Later in the show, Grimes and Sainte-Marie introduced Lights with an impassioned speech for gender equality.

"It's time for change, it's time for women to be recognized for our accomplishments and our value to this industry," Sainte-Marie said.

Grimes, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Lights arrive at the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver. During the show, Grimes and Buffy Sainte-Marie introduced Lights with an impassioned speech for gender equality led by Sainte-Marie. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The Beaches — an all-female Toronto band — took home breakthrough group of the year. Backstage, members said they battled stereotypes when they first started performing.

"People assumed we were fans, but we were headlining. That doesn't happen anymore, which is cool," said guitarist Kylie Miller.

Toronto alternative rock band The Beaches won breakthrough group of the year. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

All-star tribute

Gord Downie's brothers Mike and Patrick accepted a posthumous award for the singer, who died last October of brain cancer.

An acoustic tribute to Downie was led by Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green, alongside Barenaked Ladies keyboardist Kevin Hearn, who performed Bobcaygeon as archival clips of the Tragically Hip frontman played behind them. They all hit the red carpet together.

Kevin Drew, Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green join in for a photo with Gord Downie's brothers Mike and Patrick (below). (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

(Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Reunion

The Barenaked Ladies and former lead vocalist Steven Page walked the red carpet separately but were visibly emotional during the show after being recognized onstage for their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Iconic Canadian band The Barenaked Ladies were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame along with their former co-frontman Steven Page. Page walked the Junos red carpet separately from the band. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Steven Page, former co-frontman of the Barenaked Ladies, performed with his former bandmates for the first time since Page's departure in 2009. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Politicians and athletes

It was Vancouver's first time hosting the awards since 2009 and the city's mayor, Gregor Robertson, let his inner rock star shine during his red carpet walk. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly were also there.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson shows off his inner rock star on the red carpet during arrivals for the 2018 Juno Awards. The city hadn't hosted the awards since 2009. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur, recently married, hit the red carpet. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

There was no shortage of notable faces as Canadian athletes also graced the runway including Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan and bobsledder Kaillie Humphries.

Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan arrives on the red carpet fresh from an Olympic gold win in the team event in Pyeongchang. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)