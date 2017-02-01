A man who killed an elderly woman in New Westminster, B.C., has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Julien Levasseur, 24, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the June 2015 death of Charan Dhandwar, 79. The court heard that Levasseur was in a "drug-induced psychosis" at the time.

On Monday, Levasseur was sentenced to six years in prison with credit for time served since his arrest in early June 2015.

He has also been prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition for 10 years, and has been ordered to provide police with a DNA sample.

Provincial Judge Therese Alexander said in her judgment that although she gave Levasseur leniency for his guilty plea and willingness to accept responsibility, the loss his actions caused the community and family of Dhandwar was "immeasurable."

"You made a choice to consume illicit substances and you assumed the risk," Alexander said. "You alone are responsible for that choice and its tragic consequences."

'Drug-induced psychosis'

Earlier in January, the court heard that Levasseur, an experienced drug user, had taken a combination of LSD and MDMA on June 3, 2015. Things took a dark turn when Levasseur began hallucinating that he was being controlled by an "evil entity."

He left his New Westminster home to seek a "good entity," the court heard. While searching the neighbourhood, he encountered Dhandwar and killed her, believing her to be an evil, non-human entity, according to the prosecutor.

Levasseur's defense lawyer argued that the killing was involuntary due to the influence of the drugs.

Levasseur, originally charged with second-degree murder, later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

In a statement, Dhandwar's family said the death "left our family with unsurmountable grief."

"She was taken so suddenly and we dearly miss our mother, wife, a grandmother and a great-grandmother," they wrote.

"She is missed by her community and friends."