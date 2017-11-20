A 70-year-old serial fraudster who fell from grace after once winning a fight in Canada's top court that preserved non-violent criminals' right to faster parole, is back in custody.

Judith Lynn Slobbe's statutory release was revoked and she was returned to custody in August of 2017 following concerns about the risk of her re-offending.

The senior who has made her home in Qualicum and Burnaby B.C., has a history of fraud dating back to 1971, and a "persistent pattern" of committing fraud, theft and forgery since she was 23, according to Parole Board of Canada (PBC) documents.

Slobbe has faced 60 criminal charges since 1996. Records before then are incomplete, say parole officials.

Slobbe is described as being "dishonest" to her case management team about her financial transactions and status in a PBC decision issued on Nov. 8.

"This behavior mirrors your crime cycle and pattern," the document concludes.

According to PBC documents, in one case Slobbe claimed to have $2 million, but failed to provide accurate bank statements to her case management team who were monitoring all of her financial dealings.

The board also imposed special conditions on the longtime offender, who is not allowed to gamble, enter gambling establishments or be in a position of any financial responsibility with any charity or business.

CBC News has learned that Slobbe's full parole was revoked earlier this month after she was allegedly caught attempting to victimize a vulnerable elderly widower in a $2.3 million real estate deal gone sour.

"The vendor of the property was a senior citizen who had recently lost his wife, and it is reported that you attempted to endear yourself to him by visiting him and providing coffee and religious CDs," the parole board decision reads.

"When asked why you had engaged in your deceitful behaviour, you stated: 'Greed — I wanted to be a big shot.'"

This behaviour was a long fall for Slobbe. In 2014, the Supreme Court of Canada sided with her when it prevented the then-Conservative government from taking early release away from non-violent criminals like Slobbe.

At the time, she won her case and automatic parole despite warnings that she was at a high risk to re-offend.

With files from Jason Proctor