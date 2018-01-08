Residents of several small communities along the southwest coast of Vancouver Island might finally get piped drinking water — but, first, all the neighbouring municipalities must give their OK.

The Capital Regional District votes this week on revising the regional growth strategy that prohibits domestic water service in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area.

The restriction means, in unincorporated communities from East Sooke to Port Renfrew, even farmers and property owners who currently have water lines running past their properties aren't allowed to tap in and use it.

"I've been campaigning for water for all, regardless, no strings attached," Mike Hicks, the CRD director for Juan de Fuca Electoral Area, told On the Island's Khalil Akhtar.

Water service in the area was opposed by politicians in other regional municipalities who feared it could lead to urban sprawl.

Hicks says it's not piped water but sewage lines, zoning and community plans that lead to urban sprawl and stacked development. He noted population declined between 2011 and 2016 in the nearby rural municipality of Metchosin which has running water,

Hicks says if the surrounding municipalities reject a plan to allow drinking water service in the Juan de Fuca area, they are 'lawyered up' to pursue binding arbitration . (Megan Thomas/CBC)

The potential breakthrough in the longstanding dispute was reached through mediation in which mayors of the municipalities that opposed piped water for Juan de Fuca agreed to support lifting the restrictions.

​But the measure must be approved unanimously by all of the directors of the Capital Regional District and, then, by the region's 13 municipal councils.

"This is the problem with the whole system," Hicks said. "We don't get a vote in Juan de Fuca."

Hicks said he is hoping the region's mayors will be able to use their influence to get their councils to approve the change, but he remains guarded about the outcome.

"We're lawyered up"

If municipalities reject the mediated solution, then the issue goes to a process of binding arbitration. Hicks said arbitration is what he wanted in the first place.

"We're lawyered up. We're ready to bring it," he said.

Hicks is hopeful that if the drinking water dispute is finally settled, the area he represents will finally be able to move ahead on local bylaws and development strategies that are already outlined in the community plan.

"We will have what we call self government almost," Hicks said. "We'll be able to make our own decisions. It will be a fantastic day."