A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a repeat sexual offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver.

Joseph Davis, 46, served four years in jail for sexual assault and is considered to be unlawfully at large.

He was convicted after luring a 50-year-old real estate agent into his Winnipeg home and attacking her in 2007.

Six years earlier, Davis was convicted of forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm after attacking a sex trade worker at his house.

In a statement, Vancouver police said they believe he has left B.C.'s Lower Mainland and is heading for Manitoba.

Officials believe he may be driving a grey, four-door Mercedes C320 with B.C. licence plate DE5 64E.

Anyone who has information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to phone 911 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.