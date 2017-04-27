A repeat sexual offender has been arrested in Saskatchewan after failing to return to a halfway house in Vancouver.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of Joseph Davis earlier in the week after he breached the conditions of his long-term supervision order.

Police say Davis was arrested near Langenburg, Sask. around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a citizen called in with a tip, having recognized Davis' car from media reports.

Lagenburg is about a four-hour drive west of Winnipeg.

Davis, 46, served four years in jail for sexual assault. He was convicted after luring a 50-year-old real estate agent into his Winnipeg home and attacking her in 2007.

Six years earlier, Davis was convicted of forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm after attacking a sex worker at his house.