A Vancouver Island man accused of defrauding women for money through online dating has been arrested.

Jordan Shepherd, 34, was wanted in connection with alleged frauds in Nanaimo, Ladysmith and New Westminster. RCMP arrested him after they found him sleeping in a car outside a motel in Nanaimo early Thursday morning.

RCMP said he's accused of using social media and Plenty of Fish under the name "Dave Rofter" to connect with and swindle women.

He'd allegedly tell targets — usually in their 20s and 30s — that he'd misplaced his bank card and convince them to write him cheques for up to $1,600 to help a fake business.

A statement said Shepherd, who has "no regrets" tattooed on his right arm, would disappear once he had the cheques.

Later, the women's banks would tell them Shepherd's business didn't exist and that they'd been scammed.

RCMP issued a Canada-wide warrant for Shepherd's arrest on Wednesday. Investigators said more alleged victims came forward after the Nanaimo detachment posted the notice on Facebook.

"This story obviously touched a chord with many," said Const. Gary O'Brien.

Online dating was third on the Better Business Bureau's top 10 scams of 2017, behind online shopping scams and wire transfer fraud.

"Everyone is a target now," said BBB president Danielle Primrose. "Staying informed and on top of the numerous ways scammers try and get your money is key to making sure you don't fall victim."

O'Brien said RCMP believe there may be more online dating fraud victims in Shepherd's case. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (250) 754-2345.