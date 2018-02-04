Vancouver police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with two counts of robbery following a pair of bank heists Saturday that ended in a dramatic crash at Clark Drive and East 1st Avenue.

Jordan Anthony Doddridge was arrested after police used their vehicles to block a stolen Porsche Cayenne from driving away after it crashed.

The first reported robbery happened on Commercial Drive just after 1 p.m. PT Saturday, according to police.

A statement said there was a second at East Broadway and Commercial about half an hour later.

Four vehicles were involved in the incident. Four people were injured, including one woman from Brazil who suffered serious injuries. (Doug Kerr)

Bystanders say the vehicle was driving at high speed when it crashed into another SUV. There were four vehicles involved in the crash, according to police.

Four people were taken to hospital.

One of the passengers, a woman in her 50s from Brazil suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The others were treated for minor injuries.

Police say there was a female passenger in the stolen vehicle who was also arrested. Charges have been recommended against her as well.

Doddridge remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

VPD are asking anyone with information, including dash-camera footage, to call 604-717-3012 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.