Crowds of onlookers and long traffic delays are expected for three crucial days of work — from Dec. 8 to 10 — on Victoria's new Johnson Street bridge.

The largest crane barge on the west coast of North America, known as the Dynamic Beast, will float into the marine channel under the existing Johnson Street Bridge early Friday to begin the process of lifting and placing gigantic pieces of the new bridge's lifting mechanism.

Jonathan Huggett, the project director, said the bridge will be closed starting at 7 or 8 a.m. Friday and will be shut for several hours at a time continuing through Saturday and Sunday.

"We're going to lift two rings each weighing about 290 tons and also the lower counterweight that joins the two rings together," Huggett said.

On Saturday and Sunday, the public should expect delays crossing the Johnson Street Bridge, and are advised to use the Bay Street Bridge as an alternative.

"It's unpredictable and we don't know how long the delay will be," Huggett said. "It could be as long as three to four hours."

People who want to view the action around the bridge will get the best view from the parking lot adjacent to the waterfront north of the Janion Building on Wharf Street, Huggett said.

The existing bridge will be closed and pedestrians and bikes will be kept clear of the area for safety while the crane is lifting and placing bridge components.

"The final stage will be in early February when we lift the main span in and bolt it to those rings," Huggett said. "But certainly it's going to change the skyline forever in Victoria on this weekend."