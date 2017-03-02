Another B.C MLA is alleging his office has had money stolen by a constituency assistant.

Chilliwack Liberal MLA John Martin says he was alerted to money from his constituency account possibly being inappropriately used.

He says after confronting his employee, the individual admitted he had taken the money.

"I have contacted the clerks office and the Chilliwack RCMP and we are providing all information available," said an emotional Martin, who fought back tears when speaking to the media on Thrusday.

Martin believes tens of thousands of dollars were taken, and says the employee has now been fired.

"I am profoundly disappointed with what has happened, because I believe we are profoundly responsible for handling taxpayer moneys."

In October, Marni Offman, a former assistant for NDP MLA Rob Fleming, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft over $5,000.

Since then, the government has changed protocols in tracking MLA money, with more oversight from the legislature — part of how Martin was notified in this case.