Premier John Horgan made a number of funding commitments in the province's ongoing effort to curb drug overdoses at a speech to B.C. municipalities.

"This is a difficult and complex problem. Local governments are working around the clock to respond. You shouldn't have to face it alone. The province is stepping up to help," said Horgan, in the closing speech at the Union of B.C. Municipalities annual convention.

The province made the following new announcements:

$15 million in the next three years for a "community crisis innovation fund" to support community-based programs.

Expanded hours and new addiction clinics in Vancouver, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission and Langley.

$6 million in the next three years for naloxone kits and new distribution centres.

$3.4 million for a Mobile Response Team that gives training and education to community groups responding to overdoses.

$6.74 million for a public awareness campaign.

The province declared the overdose crisis a public health emergency in April 2016, in response to a rapid increase in fentanyl-related deaths. Since that time, over 1,400 British Columbians have died as a result of an overdose.

"The overdose epidemic is a public health emergency, and like a wildfire, it deserves an urgent response."

