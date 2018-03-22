B.C. Premier John Horgan says the province is willing to offer a break on carbon tax as well as an exemption on provincial sales tax related to construction costs at a $40-billion liquefied natural gas export terminal under consideration for the northern community of Kitimat, B.C.

The NDP leader laid out the incentives as part of what he said was a clear framework for the approval of any LNG projects under his government's tenure.

They include a fair return for the public, job creation, partnership with First Nations and a guarantee to protect the environment.

"I don't believe at all for a minute that this is going to be easy," Horgan told a news conference in Victoria. "This is going to be very, very difficult, but we're committed to making sure it works."

Horgan rejected a suggestion that his government was offering the same kind of incentives to LNG projects for which they criticized the previous Liberal administration.

Those sweeteners included a promise to compensate a major LNG project that was slated for Prince Rupert for any tax raises over a 25-year period after the plant starts shipping. A consortium led by Malaysian energy giant Petronas cancelled the project last summer.

A final investment decision is now looming for the LNG Canada Kitimat project backed by Royal Dutch Shell in partnership with Petrochina, KOGAS and Mitsubishi Corp.

Horgan said he wanted to be transparent on what the ground rules would be ahead of any deal.

"I'm standing before you today and speaking directly to the people of British Columbia and saying there may well be a final investment decision on an LNG facility in northern British Columbia, and should that happen, we will put in place a framework that will allow them to be competitive," he said.

"[The Liberals] got zero. We may get one. I believe there'll be a benefit to British Columbians."

Horgan acknowledged that Green Leader Andrew Weaver does not agree with all the elements of the NDP's framework.

Weaver has threatened to bring Horgan's minority government down over its pursuit of LNG projects, but the premier said the two men had spoken at length about the plans. He left it to Weaver to state his position.

"Andrew's very passionate about combating climate change. It's his reason for being in this legislature and he makes no apologies for that, nor should he," he said.

"What he has done is he's agreed to work with us and other sectors of the economy to make sure that our climate action challenge plan is robust, realistic and can meet the challenges we all face to meet those objectives over time."

