A high school teacher in Mission, B.C., has been reprimanded for showing Grade 8 students a film called "Sluts: The Documentary."

John Gilbert screened the movie to his English class as well as two social studies classes on Dec. 1, 2014.

In the documentary, several women between the ages of 17 and 82 discuss what it's like to be labelled as a "slut," according to IMDB.

Students said they felt "awkward" and embarrassed watching the 45-minute film, according to a consent resolution agreement released by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

The branch said the content wasn't appropriate for the students, given their age.

Gilbert was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation a week after the screenings, the agreement said.

History of misconduct

The teacher had been warned about his behaviour at least three times prior to the December 2014 incident.

Between 2009 and 2011, he was reprimanded more than once for treating students, colleagues and members of the public in an "inappropriate" manner.

In 2013, Gilbert was suspended for two days after making improper comments, including an instance in which he referred to a student as a "sociopath" while chatting with a colleague.

A consent resolution agreement related to that incident was signed in May 2014.

Gilbert's teaching certificate is still valid and expires on Jun. 30.