Fallen Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson is being honoured with a full regimental funeral on Sunday.

Police estimate about 12,000 people — including 8,000 first responders — will attend the memorial for the officer, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6.

CBC B.C. will be livestreaming the procession and funeral service, starting at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Davidson, 53, had served as a police officer for 24 years when he died responding to reports of a stolen vehicle.

A suspect, Alberta resident Oscar Arfmann, 65, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Davidson's death.

Const. John Davidson, centre left, worked for the Abbotsford Police Department for 11 years before his death. (Abbotsford Police Department)

Davidson began his career with the Northumbria police in the United Kingdom in 1993. He moved to British Columbia in 2006.

The veteran officer's partners from Northumbria will march with about 230 members of the Abbotsford Police Department in a procession to a local arena.

Police officers from across Canada and the United States are also expected to attend.

Due to the overwhelming support from our community, Abbotsford Police Department HQ is temporarily out of memorial ribbons. Ribbons can be purchased at the Memorial Ribbon Society website at https://t.co/FOmLbgebo2 #AbbyPDStrong — @AbbyPoliceDept

Fellow officers say Davidson was known for his many contributions to the community including getting drunk drivers off the road, working with high school students and raising money for cancer research.

Members of the public say the "fallen hero" was kind and compassionate, even when he was handing out tickets.

Davidson leaves behind a wife and three children.

Full CBC coverage

Tune in to CBC Radio One for special coverage with host Stephen Quinn, beginning at 12:30 p.m. PT. You can listen at 88.1 FM or online by clicking this link.

Remembering Constable John Davidson will begin with host Anita Bathe on CBC Television at 1 p.m. PT. CBC reporter Farrah Merali will also be following the service.

Flowers, candles, cards and stuffed animals were left outside the front door of the Abbotsford Police Department as a vigil was held for fallen officer Const. John Davidson on Nov. 6. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

With files from The Canadian Press.